New Strong Sell Stocks for February 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI - Free Report) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) is a company that provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN - Free Report) is an insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30% downward over the last 60 days.

