Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Fidelity Select Health Care Services (FSHCX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FSHCX is a Sector - Health mutual fund, which give investors an opportunity to focus on healthcare, one of the largest sectors of the American economy. With annual returns of 13.72% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock A (MIGFX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.71%. Management fee: 0.33%. MIGFX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.96% over the last five years.
Wells Fargo Special Technology Admiral (WFTDX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. WFTDX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. WFTDX has an expense ratio of 1.2%, management fee of 0.85%, and annual returns of 10.12% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.