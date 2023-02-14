Back to top

Company News for Feb 13, 2023

  • Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL - Free Report) gained 1.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share.
  • Magna International Inc.’s (MGA - Free Report) shares plummeted 16.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.91 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share.
  • Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT - Free Report) fell 0.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.37 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 per share.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.’s (SPB - Free Report) shares declined 0.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter loss of $0.32 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14.

