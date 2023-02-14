Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Fidelity National (FIS) Q4 Earnings

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) reported $3.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $1.71 for the same period compares to $1.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68 billion, representing a surprise of +0.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.70.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fidelity National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue - Merchant Solutions: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.
  • Revenue - Banking Solutions: $1.72 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
  • Revenue - Capital Market Solutions: $771 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $728.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
  • Revenue-Corporate and Other: $48 million versus $45.96 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -50% change.

Shares of Fidelity National have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


