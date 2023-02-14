Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Check Point (CHKP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Check Point Software (CHKP - Free Report) reported $638.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. EPS of $2.45 for the same period compares to $2.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $633.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.35, the EPS surprise was +4.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Check Point performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Software updates and maintenance: $234.10 million compared to the $233.01 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Products and licenses: $173.40 million versus $172.08 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
  • Revenues- Total revenues from products and security subscriptions: $404.40 million compared to the $401.52 million average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Revenues- Security Subscriptions: $231 million versus $229.37 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Check Point here>>>

Shares of Check Point have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise