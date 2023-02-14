We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX - Free Report) closed at $25.77, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 3.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Syndax Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of -$0.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 135.36%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.13% higher within the past month. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SNDX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.