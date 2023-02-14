Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Avis Budget (CAR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2022, Avis Budget Group (CAR - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.77 billion, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.46, compared to $7.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71 billion, representing a surprise of +2.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +52.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.85.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Avis Budget performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental Days-International: 10680 Days versus 10679.26 Days estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Rental Days-Total-Car Rental: 39906 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 39928.25 Days.
  • Average Rental Fleet-Americas: 467331 versus 470663.7 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Rental Fleet-Total-Car Rental: 647628 versus 648279.9 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Rental Days-Americas: 29226 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 29248.99 Days.
  • Average Rental Fleet-International: 180297 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 177616.3.
  • Geographic Revenue - International: $567 million versus $591.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.9% change.
  • Geographic Revenue - Americas incl. US: $2.20 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA-International: $63 million compared to the $61.76 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA-Americas: $624 million versus $431.96 million estimated by three analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Avis Budget here>>>

Shares of Avis Budget have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise