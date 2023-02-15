Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Zoetis (ZTS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Zoetis (ZTS - Free Report) reported $2.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares to $1.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion, representing a surprise of +1.72%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zoetis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues-U.S.-Livestock: $259 million versus $262.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.
  • Geographic Revenues-U.S.-Companion Animal: $853 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $813.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.
  • Geographic Revenues-International-Companion Animal: $450 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $446.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
  • Geographic Revenues-International-Livestock: $451 million compared to the $460.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- International Revenue: $901.30 million compared to the $907.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.
  • Revenues-Livestock- Sheep and other: $19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $20.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -74.3%.
  • Revenues-Companion Animal: $1.30 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.
  • Revenue-Contract Manufacturing & Human Health: $27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.
  • Revenues-Livestock: $710 million versus $722.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Zoetis here>>>

Shares of Zoetis have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise