Exelon (EXC) Q4 Earnings on Par With Estimates, Revenues Beat

Exelon Corporation’s (EXC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 43 cents per share are on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The earnings of the company improved 10.2% from the year-ago level.

On a GAAP basis, fourth-quarter earnings were 43 cents per share compared with 31 cents in the year-ago quarter.
 
In 2022, operating earnings per share were $2.27, up 24.1% from $1.83 in 2021. The earnings per share were within the guidance range of $2.21-$2.29 per share.

Total Revenues

Exelon's fourth-quarter total revenues of $4,667 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,520 million by 3.2%. The top line was 5.5% higher than the year-ago figure of $4,424 million.

 

Highlights of the Release

Exelon's fourth-quarter total operating expenses increased 1.5% year over year to $3.95 billion. The increase was due to higher operating and maintenance expenses.

Operating income was $710 million, up 36% year over year.

Interest expenses totaled $365 million, up 19.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $407 million as of Dec 31, 2022 compared with $672 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Long-term debt was $35,272 million as of Dec 31, 2022 compared with $30,749 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
 
Cash provided by operating activities in 2022 was $4,870 million compared with $3,012 million in 2021.

Guidance

Exelon provided 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $2.30-$2.42 per share. The midpoint of the guided range is $2.36, which is on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same period. The company reaffirmed 6-8% long-term earnings per share growth for the 2022-2026 time period.

Exelon expects its capital expenditure for the 2023-2026 time period to be $31.3 billion to meet customer requirements and further strengthen its transmission and distribution operations.

Zacks Rank

Exelon has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

