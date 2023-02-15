We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exelon (EXC) Q4 Earnings on Par With Estimates, Revenues Beat
Exelon Corporation’s (EXC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 43 cents per share are on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The earnings of the company improved 10.2% from the year-ago level.
On a GAAP basis, fourth-quarter earnings were 43 cents per share compared with 31 cents in the year-ago quarter.
In 2022, operating earnings per share were $2.27, up 24.1% from $1.83 in 2021. The earnings per share were within the guidance range of $2.21-$2.29 per share.
Total Revenues
Exelon's fourth-quarter total revenues of $4,667 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,520 million by 3.2%. The top line was 5.5% higher than the year-ago figure of $4,424 million.
Exelon Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Exelon Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Exelon Corporation Quote
Highlights of the Release
Exelon's fourth-quarter total operating expenses increased 1.5% year over year to $3.95 billion. The increase was due to higher operating and maintenance expenses.
Operating income was $710 million, up 36% year over year.
Interest expenses totaled $365 million, up 19.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents were $407 million as of Dec 31, 2022 compared with $672 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
Long-term debt was $35,272 million as of Dec 31, 2022 compared with $30,749 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
Cash provided by operating activities in 2022 was $4,870 million compared with $3,012 million in 2021.
Guidance
Exelon provided 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $2.30-$2.42 per share. The midpoint of the guided range is $2.36, which is on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same period. The company reaffirmed 6-8% long-term earnings per share growth for the 2022-2026 time period.
Exelon expects its capital expenditure for the 2023-2026 time period to be $31.3 billion to meet customer requirements and further strengthen its transmission and distribution operations.
Zacks Rank
Exelon has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 2%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2023 earnings per share is $3.12, implying year-over-year growth of 7.6%.
Dominion Energy Inc. (D - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dominion’s 2023 earnings per share is $4.02, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 2.2%.
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of 69 cents per share, which were on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XEL’s 2023 earnings per share is $3.37, suggesting year-over-year growth of 6.31%.