Compared to Estimates, Ecolab (ECL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ecolab (ECL - Free Report) reported $3.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. EPS of $1.27 for the same period compares to $1.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25, the EPS surprise was +1.60%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ecolab performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales-Global Industrial: $1.87 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.
  • Sales-Global Institutional & Specialty: $1.16 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.
  • Sales-Other: $354.60 million versus $351.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.
  • Sales-Corporate: $27.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.81 million.
  • Sales-Global Healthcare and Life Sciences: $431.10 million versus $375.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40% change.
  • Operating Income -Corporate: -$152 million compared to the -$68.97 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating Income -Global Industrial: $283.80 million versus $291.78 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating Income -Global Institutional & Specialty: $172 million compared to the $178.01 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating Income -Other: $59.20 million compared to the $57.29 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating Income - Global Healthcare and Life Sciences: $67.70 million compared to the $38.96 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Ecolab have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


