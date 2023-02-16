Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Feb 15, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (MAR - Free Report) jumped 4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.96 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 per share.
  • Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR - Free Report) shares surged 21.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share.
  • Shares Entegris, Inc. (ENTG - Free Report) rose 0.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.83 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78 per share.  
  • GlobalFoundries Inc.’s (GFS - Free Report) shares rallied 8.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) - free report >>

Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) - free report >>

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) - free report >>

GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-discretionary semiconductor tech-stocks