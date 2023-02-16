Back to top

Analog Devices (ADI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2023, Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.25 billion, up 21.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.75, compared to $1.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.59, the EPS surprise was +6.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Analog Devices performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue-Consumer: $353.28 million compared to the $356.24 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.
  • Revenue-Communications: $487.99 million compared to the $465.42 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year.
  • Revenue-Automotive: $718.17 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $657.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.9%.
  • Revenue-Industrial: $1.69 billion versus $1.60 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26% change.

Shares of Analog Devices have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


