DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI - Free Report) closed at $8.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 26.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.54%.

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 110% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.6 million, up 6.8% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DecisionPoint Systems Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.11.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

