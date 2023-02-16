We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.65, moving -0.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.77%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.72% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nexa Resources S.A. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Nexa Resources S.A. to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $611.51 million, down 9.79% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nexa Resources S.A.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.3% lower. Nexa Resources S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Nexa Resources S.A. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.15, so we one might conclude that Nexa Resources S.A. is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, NEXA's PEG ratio is currently 2.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2 at yesterday's closing price.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.