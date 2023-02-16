Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Allison Transmission (ALSN) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2022, Allison Transmission (ALSN - Free Report) reported revenue of $718 million, up 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.52, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $675.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was +25.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Allison Transmission performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- North America On-Highway: $333 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $327.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%.
  • Net Sales- North America Off-Highway: $24 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $23.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%.
  • Net Sales- Service Parts Support Equipment & Other: $154 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $141.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.
  • Net Sales- Defense: $47 million compared to the $41.15 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Outside North America Off-Highway: $29 million versus $31.50 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Outside North America On-Highway: $131 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $104.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.6%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Allison Transmission here>>>

Shares of Allison Transmission have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise