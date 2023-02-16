Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS - Free Report) is a technology solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT - Free Report) is a doughnut manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM - Free Report) is a natural resource-based building materials company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

