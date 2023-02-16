Back to top

RingCentral (RNG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

RingCentral (RNG - Free Report) reported $524.75 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 17%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $528.41 million, representing a surprise of -0.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RingCentral performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Margin - Other: 2% compared to the -5.56% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Gross Margin - Subscriptions: 82.6% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 82.31%.
  • Revenues- Subscriptions: $501.62 million versus $504.31 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $23.13 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $24.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.2%.

Shares of RingCentral have returned +23.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


