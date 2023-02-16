We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ETF Areas to Win on Upbeat January Retail Sales
Retail sales in the United States increased 3% sequentially in January of 2023, the biggest increase since March of 2021 and way above market forecasts of a 1.8% rise. The reading showed American consumers continued to spend due to upbeat labor market and easing inflation. January gains came after a 1.1% drop in December.
Consumer spending makes up about 70% of U.S. economic activity. Thus, any gain in it will likely brighten the economic growth picture.Year-on-year, retail sales increased 6.4%.
Below we highlight a few areas and the related ETFs & stocks that may benefit handsomely.
Winning Areas
General Merchandise & Miscellaneous Store Retailers
General merchandise sales grew 3.2% sequentially in January and 4.5% year over year. Sales at department store rose 17.5% sequentially in January and up 5.4% year over year. Miscellaneous store retailers saw a 2.8% uptick in sales sequentially and 6.7% year-over-year gains. If job data remains stable, consumers may continue to splurge on activities.
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY - Free Report) thus looks to be a great pick. The underlying Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index of the fund seeks to provide an effective representation of the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Food Services & Drinking Places
Sales of this category gained 7.2% sequentially in January and 25.2% year over year.
AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ - Free Report) is a pureplay restaurant ETF. This ETF is active and does not track a benchmark.
Motor Vehicle & Parts Dealers
Sales of this category gained 5.9% sequentially in January and up 2.8% year over year.
First Trust SNetwork Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ - Free Report) follows the S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem Index constituents are chosen by selecting the eligible Pure-Play companies in descending order of float-adjusted market capitalization until 100 constituents have been selected.
Clothing
Apparel and accessories sales gained 2.5% sequentially in the month and 6.3% year over year. Apparel Retail takes about 20% of the fund SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT - Free Report) . The fund is thus well-positioned to benefit from the trend.
Furniture Stores
Sales of this category gained 4.4% sequentially in January and has added 3.8% year over year.
Home improvement specialty retailer stocks like Home Depot (HD - Free Report) has exposure to XLY, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR - Free Report) and VanEck Retail ETF (RTH - Free Report) .