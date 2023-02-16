Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cisco (CSCO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) reported $13.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86, the EPS surprise was +2.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cisco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue - Services: $3.44 billion versus $3.43 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.
  • Revenue - Products: $10.16 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $9.98 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.
  • New Products-End-to-End Security: $943 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $960.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
  • Revenue - Product-Other: $3 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50%.
  • Revenue - Product-Internet for the Future: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenue - Product-Secure, Agile Networks: $6.75 billion versus $6.42 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenue - Product-Optimized Application Experiences: $199 million versus $195.38 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenue - Product-Hybrid Work/Collaboration: $958 million compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Non-Gaap Gross profit-Service: $2.38 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.36 billion.
  • Non-Gaap Gross profit-Product: $6.31 billion compared to the $6.15 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

Shares of Cisco have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


