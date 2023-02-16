Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ryder (R) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Ryder (R - Free Report) reported $3.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.8%. EPS of $3.89 for the same period compares to $3.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.97 billion, representing a surprise of +3.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ryder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenue-Fleet Management Solutions: $1.32 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
  • Operating Revenue- Dedicated Transportation Solutions: $320 million versus $319.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.
  • Revenue-Dedicated Transportation Solutions: $456 million compared to the $450.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.
  • Revenue-Fleet Management Solutions: $1.60 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.
  • Revenue-Supply Chain Solutions: $1.25 billion versus $1.18 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.8% change.
  • Operating revenue-Supply Chain Solutions: $883 million versus $829.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.8% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Ryder here>>>

Shares of Ryder have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ryder System, Inc. (R) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise