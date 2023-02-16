Back to top

Company News for Feb 16, 2023

  • Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC - Free Report) gained 0.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.77 per share.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc.’s (TTD - Free Report) shares surged 32.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.38 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share.
  • Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP - Free Report) gained 0.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.16 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share.
  • Devon Energy Corporation’s (DVN - Free Report) shares plummeted 10.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.66 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 per share.

