Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ARLP surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for ARLP

ARLP has rallied 6% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests ARLP could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider ARLP's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on ARLP for more gains in the near future.


