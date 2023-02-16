Back to top

Paramount Global-B (PARA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Paramount Global-B (PARA - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.13 billion, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was -55.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Paramount Global-B performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Global Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Subscribers: 77.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 73.53 million.
  • Revenues-Direct-to-Consumer: $1.40 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion.
  • Revenues-Eliminations (New) [$M]: -$84 million compared to the -$43.75 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues-Filmed Entertainment: $936 million versus $866.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.
  • Revenues-TV Media: $5.88 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +59.6%.
  • Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Theatrical: $97 million versus $172.98 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer - Subscription: $936 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $913.47 million.
  • Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer - Advertising: $460 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $455.36 million.
  • Revenues- TV Media - Affiliate and Subscription: $2.68 billion compared to the $1.99 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- TV Media - Advertising: $2.68 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.76 billion.
  • Revenues- TV Media - Licensing and Other: $1.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.20 billion.
  • Adjusted OIBDA - TV Media: $1.30 billion versus $1.23 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Paramount Global-B have returned +22.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


