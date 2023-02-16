We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
General Electric (GE) Arm Wins Wind Turbine Deal in Germany
General Electric Company (GE - Free Report) unit GE Renewable Energy recently announced that it secured an onshore wind turbine contract from Germany-based company wpd for the three wind farms to be built in Landkreis Uelzen, Niedersachsen.
Per the latest deal, GE Renewable Energy will be responsible for supplying 16 onshore wind turbines for the wind power facilities, with each turbine having 5.5MW of capacity. The wind turbines have a rotor diameter of 158m. These turbines at the three wind farms will have an instilled capacity of 88MW.
The Bankewitz, Müssingen and Flinten wind farms are situated within a radius of 20 km. Bankewitz and Müssingen are likely to be commissioned and operational by the end of this year, while Flinten is scheduled in the first quarter of 2024. Collectively, these three wind farms will generate enough power to supply electricity to approximately 90,000 households per year. The deal includes a 15-year full-service contract, which could be extended for another five years.
General Electric Company Price
General Electric Company price | General Electric Company Quote
Gilan Sabatier, GE’s Chief Commercial Officer of Onshore Wind International, said, “wpd is a major investor in wind energy in Germany and around the world. We are thrilled to have been selected by wpd on these three projects which demonstrates our continuous commitment to the German onshore wind market, extends our presence in Europe and confirms the confidence of our customers in our technology."
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
GE currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Some top-ranked companies are discussed below:
Allegion plc (ALLE - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ALLE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 8.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks.
In the past 60 days, Allegion’s earnings estimates have remained steady for 2022. The stock has gained 12% in the past six months.
A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.
AOS’ earnings estimates have increased 4.1% for 2023 in the past 60 days. Shares of A. O. Smith have risen 6% in the past six months.
Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI - Free Report) presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. VMI’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 12.5%, on average.
In the past 60 days, Valmont’s earnings estimates have increased by a penny. The stock has rallied 12.5% in the past six months.