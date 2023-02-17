Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hyatt Hotels (H) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2022, Hyatt Hotels (H - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.59 billion, up 47.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.55, compared to -$2.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32, the EPS surprise was +696.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hyatt Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Distribution and destination management: $240 million compared to the $207.07 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels: $324 million compared to the $340.64 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.
  • Net management, franchise, and other fees: $222 million compared to the $204.85 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Other revenues: $67 million versus $62.43 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +67.5% change.
  • Revenues for the reimbursement of costs incurred on behalf of managed and franchised properties: $735 million versus $684.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +46.7% change.
  • Management and franchise fees: $226 million compared to the $219.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +61.4% year over year.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned +12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


