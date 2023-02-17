Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2022, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, up 12.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02, the EPS surprise was -12.75%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Texas Roadhouse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Company-owned restaurants-Comparable restaurant sales growth [%]: 7.3% versus 8.15% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Number of restaurants-Total: 697 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 691.
  • Franchise-owned restaurants: 100 versus 100.33 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Company-owned restaurants: 597 versus 589.2 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants-Comparable restaurant sales growth: 7.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.06%.
  • Average unit volumes-Company-owned (Texas Roadhouse): $1,720 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,755.72.
  • Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse: 552 compared to the 553.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue-Franchise royalties and fees: $6.77 million versus $6.75 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
  • Revenue-Restaurant and other sales: $1 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Texas Roadhouse here>>>

Shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise