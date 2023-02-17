Back to top

Company News for Feb 17, 2023

  • Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA - Free Report) gained 2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.54 per share.
  • Entergy Corporation’s (ETR - Free Report) shares increased 0.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.51 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share.
  • Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC - Free Report) tumbled 5.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.08 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share.
  • Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE - Free Report) shares declined 4.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.29 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share.
     

