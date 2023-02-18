We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Matterport, Inc. (MTTR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3.60, moving +0.84% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.73%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 20.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 2.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48% in that time.
Matterport, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Matterport, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $39.96 million, up 47.52% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matterport, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.54% higher. Matterport, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MTTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.