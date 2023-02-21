We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Merck (MRK) Gets Priority Tag for Antiviral Drug Prevymis sNDA
Merck (MRK - Free Report) announced that the FDA has accepted and granted priority review to a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking expanded use of its antiviral medicine, Prevymis. The sNDA seeks approval for Prevymis for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus (CMV) disease in adult kidney transplant recipients at high risk. The FDA is expected to give its decision on the sNDA on Jun 5, 2023.
Prevymis is presently approved for the prevention of clinically-significant CMV infection in adult CMV-seropositive recipients of an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT).
The FDA also accepted another sNDA to allow the extended use of Prevymis from 100 days to 200 days in adults receiving an HSCT who are at risk of late CMV infection. The decision on this sNDA is expected on Sep 7, 2023.
Merck’s stock has risen 43.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s increase of 11.8%.
Prevymis recorded sales of $428 million, up 16% year over year. Prevymis is part of Merck’s Hospital Acute Care segment.
