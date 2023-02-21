Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Deere (DE) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, Deere (DE - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. DE recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Over the past four weeks, DE has gained 5.5%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider DE's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 3 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch DE for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Deere & Company (DE) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today