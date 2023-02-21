Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) is an outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

The Mosaic Company (MOS - Free Report) produces concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) - free report >>

The Mosaic Company (MOS) - free report >>

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples transportation