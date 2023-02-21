Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Huntsman (HUN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Huntsman (HUN - Free Report) reported $1.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 28.5%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the EPS surprise was -63.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Huntsman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total - Performance Products: -25% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -15.44%.
  • Total - Polyurethanes: -23% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -31.98%.
  • Total - Advanced Materials: -12% versus -14.21% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Local Currency - Price - Polyurethanes: 5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.49%.
  • Local Currency - Price - Advanced Materials: 13% versus 6.94% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales Volume - Performance Products: -32% versus -17.13% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales Volume - Advanced Materials: -28% versus -20.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales Volume - Polyurethanes: -22% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -25.65%.
  • Revenues- Polyurethanes: $1.07 billion versus $931.50 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.1% change.
  • Revenues- Advanced Materials: $278 million versus $261.69 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.3% change.
  • Revenues- Performance Products: $307 million compared to the $331.03 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$11.16 million.

Shares of Huntsman have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


