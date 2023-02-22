We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 20, 2023
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. Arista has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance cloud footprint. Continued spending on IT infrastructure products for deployment in cloud environments is likely to benefit Arista. It is gaining from the expanding cloud networking market driven by scalable infrastructure. Diversification across top verticals and product lines are tailwinds. Arista holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching for the high-speed datacenter segment and is increasingly gaining market traction in 200-, and 400-gig high-performance switching products. Arista reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. Its strategy of leveraging merchant silicon from multiple suppliers has expanded its product portfolio and increased its ability to offer products at cheaper prices.
Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) is a designer, manufacturer, seller and servicer of climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and transport solutions. Trane Technologies remains focused on improving the quality of its products and services and operating efficiencies to achieve sustained improvement in earnings and cash flow. It prioritizes improving its business operating system and innovation through business transformation initiatives and prudent investments. Trane has a track record of repurchasing shares and paying dividends consistently. Such moves instil investor confidence and positively impact the company's bottom line. Partly due to these tailwinds, the stock has appreciated in the past year.Trane Technologies reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted EPS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. Revenues beat the consensus mark and increased year over year as well, on a reported basis and organically.