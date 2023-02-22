We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ACRES Commercial (ACR) Stock Moves -1.58%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ACRES Commercial (ACR - Free Report) closed at $9.37, marking a -1.58% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.32%.
Heading into today, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust had lost 3.25% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.88% in that time.
ACRES Commercial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 104.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.2 million, up 2.61% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ACRES Commercial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ACRES Commercial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ACRES Commercial has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.12 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.99.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ACR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.