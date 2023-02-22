We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Stock Moves -1.99%: What You Should Know
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX - Free Report) closed at $25.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.99% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.32%.
Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 1.17% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.88% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Syndax Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.64, down 135.36% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.13% higher within the past month. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.