Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Caesars Entertainment (CZR - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.82 billion, up 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.11, compared to -$1.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.82 billion, representing a surprise of -0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +38.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Caesars Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Las Vegas: $1.15 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.
  • Net Revenues- Regional: $1.36 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Caesars Digital: $237 million versus $247.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +104.3% change.
  • Net Revenues- Managed and Branded: $72 million versus $72.58 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Corporate and Other: $2 million versus $1.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -300% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Managed and Branded: $20 million versus $21.44 million estimated by 15 analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Regional: $443 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $460.44 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$38 million versus -$35.38 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Caesars Digital: -$5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$22.50 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Las Vegas: $537 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $525.77 million.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


