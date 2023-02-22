We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Japan ETF (DXJ) Hit a 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 23.6% from its 52-week low price of $57.14/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
DXJ in Focus
The underlying WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the U.S. dollar. The product charges 48 bps in annual fees.
Why the Move?
Japan's Nikkei index hit a two-month high lately due to strong earnings and upbeat corporate outlook. Meanwhile, upbeat U.S. economic indicators sparked speculation that the Fed might become aggressive with rate hikes. This, in turn, might result in stronger greenback and favor currency-hedged international equity investing.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, DXJ might remain strong given a positive weighted alpha of 13.80. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for risk-aggressive investors, who want to ride on this surging ETF.