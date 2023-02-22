Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alico, Inc. (ALCO - Free Report) is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 141% downward over the last 60 days.

Alcoa Corporation (AA - Free Report) is a company that produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) is a retailer of apparels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 60 days.

