Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2022, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $629.11 million, down 74.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$2.46, compared to $3.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $586.23 million, representing a surprise of +7.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Coinbase Global, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Trading Volume: $145 billion versus $143.8 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Monthly Transacting Users: 8.3 million compared to the 7.96 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Assets on Platform: $80 billion compared to the $97.1 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Verified Users: 110 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 110.28 million.
  • Trading Volume - Retail: $20 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.6 billion.
  • Trading Volume - Institutional: $125 billion versus $115.2 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue - Transaction revenue: $322.13 million compared to the $339.29 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Other revenue: $24.16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $16.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +186.4%.
  • Net Revenue - Total Subscription and services: $282.82 million compared to the $248.70 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. have returned +15.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


