Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.90, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.
Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 29.21% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Kala Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$6.56, up 80.71% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kala Pharmaceuticals is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.