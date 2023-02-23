Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Nvidia (NVDA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) reported $6.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.8%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.01 billion, representing a surprise of +0.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nvidia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming: $1.83 billion versus $1.61 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.5% change.
  • Revenue- Professional Visualization: $226 million compared to the $196.87 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -64.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Automotive: $294 million versus $256.04 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +135.2% change.
  • Revenue- OEM and Other: $84 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $82.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -56.3%.
  • Revenue- Data Center: $3.62 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

Shares of Nvidia have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


