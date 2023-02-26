Back to top

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Domino's Pizza (DPZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.39 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.43, compared to $4.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion, representing a surprise of -3.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Domino's Pizza performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising: $153.47 million versus $154.62 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
  • Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores: $117.03 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $132.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.1%.
  • Revenues- Supply chain: $852.53 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $878.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
  • Revenue- International franchise royalties and fees: $92.20 million compared to the $94.56 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- U.S. franchise royalties and fees: $177.01 million compared to the $176.22 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.

Shares of Domino's Pizza have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


