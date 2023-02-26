Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Block (SQ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Block (SQ - Free Report) reported $4.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 14%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares to $0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was -21.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Block performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Payment Volume (GPV): $53.16 billion versus $56.06 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Transaction-based revenue: $1.47 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change.
  • Hardware revenue: $35.65 million compared to the $44.18 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
  • Bitcoin revenue: $1.83 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year.
  • Subscription and services-based revenue: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +69.3% year over year.
  • Revenue - Square Total: $1.76 billion versus $1.83 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue - Cash App Total: $2.86 billion compared to the $2.57 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue - Corporate and Other Total: $38.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $53.89 million.
  • Revenue - Cash App - Bitcoin revenue: $1.83 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion.
  • Revenue - Cash App - Subscription and services-based revenue: $900.92 million compared to the $812.75 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue - Cash App - Transaction-based revenue: $122.40 million compared to the $115.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue - Square - Subscription and services-based revenue: $367.86 million compared to the $396.23 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Block have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


