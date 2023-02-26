Back to top

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Farfetch Limited (FTCH - Free Report) reported $629.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.5%. EPS of -$0.25 for the same period compares to -$0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $626.97 million, representing a surprise of +0.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Farfetch Limited performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active Consumers: 3918 thousand versus 3983.03 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Merchandise Value (GMV): $1.14 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion.
  • Brand Platform GMV: $100.16 million compared to the $113.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues-Brand Platform Revenue: $98.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $116.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.2%.
  • Revenues-Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue: $84.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $90.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11%.

Shares of Farfetch Limited have returned -19.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


