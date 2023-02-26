Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Autodesk (ADSK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2023, Autodesk (ADSK - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.32 billion, up 8.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.86, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.81, the EPS surprise was +2.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Autodesk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Billings: $2.12 billion versus $1.94 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net revenues- Other: $90 million versus $82.41 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.5% change.
  • Total maintenance and subscription revenue: $1.23 billion versus $1.23 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.
  • Net revenues- Maintenance: $14 million versus $16.39 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.3% change.
  • Net revenues-Subscription: $1.21 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Autodesk here>>>

Shares of Autodesk have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise