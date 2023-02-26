Back to top

Booking Holdings (BKNG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.05 billion, up 35.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $24.74, compared to $15.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.86 billion, representing a surprise of +4.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $20.97.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Booking Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross bookings-Total: $27.29 billion versus $26.65 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Gross bookings-Merchant: $13.26 billion compared to the $12.08 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Hotel room-nights sold: 211 million versus 216.9 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gross bookings-Agency: $14.03 billion compared to the $14.83 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues-Agency: $2.05 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17% change.
  • Revenues-Merchant: $1.78 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +71.2%.
  • Advertising and Other revenues: $220 million compared to the $245.29 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Booking Holdings have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


