American Tower (AMT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, American Tower (
AMT Quick Quote AMT - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.71 billion, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.34, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.23, the EPS surprise was +4.93%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how American Tower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Ending Towers - Total: 223055 compared to the 222681.8 average estimate based on four analysts. New Builds - Total (Total Constructed): 2342 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1613.33. Ending Towers - U.S: 42821 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 42839. Geographic Revenues-United States: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year. Segment revenues-Total International: $1.17 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Segment revenues - Africa: $336 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $286.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.3%. Geographic Revenues-Europe: $174 million compared to the $175.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year. Geographic Revenues-Asia: $231 million compared to the $270.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.5% year over year. Geographic Revenues-Latin America: $427 million compared to the $412.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year. Operating revenue-Services: $60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $60.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%. Operating revenue-Total property (Rental and management): $2.65 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%. Gross Margin-Services: $37 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $35.66 million. View all Key Company Metrics for American Tower here>>> Shares of American Tower have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
