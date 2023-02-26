Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Medical Properties (MPW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2022, Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) reported revenue of $380.49 million, down 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $378.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Medical Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Straight-line rent: $58.05 million compared to the $58.60 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year.
  • Interest and other income: $41.68 million compared to the $41.31 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.6% year over year.
  • Rent billed: $231.85 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $244.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%.
  • Income from financing leases: $48.92 million compared to the $50.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.24 versus $0.28 estimated by six analysts on average.

Shares of Medical Properties have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


