NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $72.92, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.64%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 4.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NextEra Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.27 billion, up 116.92% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $27.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.59% and +29.77%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower. NextEra Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, NextEra Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.32, so we one might conclude that NextEra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, NEE's PEG ratio is currently 2.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.16 at yesterday's closing price.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.