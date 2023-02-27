Stericycle (SRCL) Stock Drops 3% Since Q4 Earnings Release

Stericycle, Inc.’s ( SRCL Quick Quote SRCL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.
The stock declined 3% since the earnings release on Feb 23 as EPS guidance for 2023 was weak. The company expects adjusted EPS to be between $1.75 and $2.05, lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36.
The stock has declined 18.9% over the past year compared with the 0.7% decline of the
industry it belongs to.
Quarterly EPS came in at 60 cents and increased 57.9% year over year. Revenues of $670.4 million missed the consensus mark by 3.9% but increased 2% year over year. Organic revenues increased 5.7% year over year.
Revenues by Service
Regulated Waste and Compliance Services revenues declined 1.4% year over year on a reported basis but increased 2.8% on an organic basis to $449.3 million. Secure Information Destruction revenues increased 9.7% year over year on a reported basis and 12.2% organically to $221.1 million.
Revenues by Geography
Revenues from North America were $565.9 million, up 5.5% year over year on a reported basis and 7.6% organically. International revenues of $104.5 million declined 13.7% year over year on a reported basis and 2.6% organically.
Profitability Performance
Adjusted EBITDA was $117.6 million, up 27.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.5%, up from 14% in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the quarter amounted to $90.6 million, up 41.1% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Adjusted operating margin was 13.5%, up from 9.8% in the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Stericycle exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $56 million compared with $44 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.5 billion compared with $1.7 billion in the prior quarter.
SRCL generated $157.1 million of net cash from operating activities while capex was $26.2 million in the quarter. Free cash flow came in at $130.9 million in the reported quarter.
2023 Outlook
Stericycle expects 3-5% revenue growth organically. The company expects free cash flow to be between $175 million and $205 million. It anticipates capital expenditures between $125 million and $145 million.
Currently, Stericycle carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Performances of Some Other Business Services Companies Robert Half International Inc. ( RHI Quick Quote RHI - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.
RHI’s quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP Quick Quote ADP - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2023 results.
ADP’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and grew 19% from the year-ago fiscal quarter. Total revenues of $4.4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% and improved 9.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. ( BAH Quick Quote BAH - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% and increased 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
BAH’s total revenues of $2.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4% and increased 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Image: Bigstock
Stericycle (SRCL) Stock Drops 3% Since Q4 Earnings Release
Stericycle, Inc.’s (SRCL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.
The stock declined 3% since the earnings release on Feb 23 as EPS guidance for 2023 was weak. The company expects adjusted EPS to be between $1.75 and $2.05, lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36.
The stock has declined 18.9% over the past year compared with the 0.7% decline of the industry it belongs to.
Stericycle, Inc. Price
Stericycle, Inc. price | Stericycle, Inc. Quote
Quarterly EPS came in at 60 cents and increased 57.9% year over year. Revenues of $670.4 million missed the consensus mark by 3.9% but increased 2% year over year. Organic revenues increased 5.7% year over year.
Revenues by Service
Regulated Waste and Compliance Services revenues declined 1.4% year over year on a reported basis but increased 2.8% on an organic basis to $449.3 million. Secure Information Destruction revenues increased 9.7% year over year on a reported basis and 12.2% organically to $221.1 million.
Revenues by Geography
Revenues from North America were $565.9 million, up 5.5% year over year on a reported basis and 7.6% organically. International revenues of $104.5 million declined 13.7% year over year on a reported basis and 2.6% organically.
Profitability Performance
Adjusted EBITDA was $117.6 million, up 27.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.5%, up from 14% in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the quarter amounted to $90.6 million, up 41.1% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Adjusted operating margin was 13.5%, up from 9.8% in the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Stericycle exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $56 million compared with $44 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.5 billion compared with $1.7 billion in the prior quarter.
SRCL generated $157.1 million of net cash from operating activities while capex was $26.2 million in the quarter. Free cash flow came in at $130.9 million in the reported quarter.
2023 Outlook
Stericycle expects 3-5% revenue growth organically. The company expects free cash flow to be between $175 million and $205 million. It anticipates capital expenditures between $125 million and $145 million.
Currently, Stericycle carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performances of Some Other Business Services Companies
Robert Half International Inc. (RHI - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.
RHI’s quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2023 results.
ADP’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and grew 19% from the year-ago fiscal quarter. Total revenues of $4.4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% and improved 9.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% and increased 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
BAH’s total revenues of $2.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4% and increased 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.